in News

L3Harris’ Missile Tracking Satellites for SDA Pass Critical Design Review

"L3Harris Logo/https://www.l3harris.com/l3harris-2020-annual-report
L3Harris' Missile Tracking Satellites for SDA Pass Critical Design Review
Critical design review

Sixteen missile tracking satellites have passed L3Harris Technologies’ critical design and production readiness reviews as part of the Space Development Agency’s Tranche 1 Tracking Layer program.

The PRR clears L3Harris to proceed with full production of the satellites, which are vital to the SDA’s Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture network, the company announced Wednesday.

L3Harris, together with Northrop Grumman, won prototype agreements in 2022 for the deployment of 28 satellites for Tranche 1. L3Harris’ contract was worth $700 million, while Northrop was granted $617 million.

The milestone review completion involved coordinating 20 major subcontractors as well as suppliers of the ground and satellite systems’ critical parts.

The CDR and PRR demonstrate “not just missile warning and tracking but the beyond line of sight targeting that the warfighters need to enhance America’s strategic deterrence from space,” said Bob De Cort, L3Harris’ director of program management.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

Bob De Cortcritical design reviewGovconl3harris technologiesmissile-tracking satelliteNorthrop Grummanproduction readiness reviewspace development agency

mm

Written by Jamie Bennet

Latest DevMAC RFI Seeks to Establish Parameters for Evaluation of Potential Vendors
Latest DevMAC RFI Seeks to Establish Parameters for Evaluation of Potential Vendors
Oshkosh Defense to Upgrade Heavy Equipment Transporter A1 Tractors Under $89M Army Contract
Oshkosh Defense to Upgrade Heavy Equipment Transporter A1 Tractors Under $89M Army Contract