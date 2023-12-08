L3Harris, Infleqtion Partner to Develop Quantum-Enhanced RF Sensor

L3Harris Technologies has partnered with Infleqtion to develop and deploy a new quantum radio frequency sensing technology designed to advance quantum-enhanced communication capabilities for dual-use applications.

The partnership aims to create an RF receiver capable of tuning signal frequencies from hertz to terahertz while maintaining resiliency to jamming and interference, Infleqtion said Thursday.

“This collaboration with L3Harris marks a significant step forward for Infleqtion to bring the potential of quantum applications to enhance secure communications,” said William Clark, vice president of quantum development at Infleqtion.

In October, Infleqtion demonstrated SqyWire, a quantum radio frequency aperture and receiver system, at the Army C5ISR Network Modernization Experiment 2023 evaluation. SqyWire is interoperable with EW platforms and single-channel ground and airborne radio systems.

Infleqtion also works with the Department of Energy and other federal agencies to harness the power of quantum technologies to drive advancements in national security, energy and economic prosperity.