Koniag Government Services Establishes Partner Program for Small Businesses

Koniag Government Services has launched its Strategic Partner Program for small businesses and welcomed DecisionPoint and Leisnoi Government Services as the initiative’s inaugural participants.

KGS said Thursday the program is aimed at exposing small businesses to new customers and opportunities in the government contracting landscape.

KGS Strategic Partners will have access to facility clearance sponsorship, corporate resources for better support and governmentwide contracting vehicles for streamlined government engagements. They were selected for their deep subject matter expertise, innovative offerings and proactive approach to addressing customer challenges.

The company and its partners share the responsibility to ensure program success, and KGS looks to grow its partner ecosystem and further support the industry’s small businesses.