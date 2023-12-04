Kenneth Bedingfield Appointed as L3Harris SVP & Chief Financial Officer

Kenneth Bedingfield has been selected to serve as senior vice president and chief financial officer of L3Harris Technologies , effective Dec. 11.

In his new role, Bedingfield will guide the company’s financial strategy while overseeing its global finance team, L3Harris announced from its Melbourne, Florida headquarters on Monday.

Christopher Kubasik , chair and CEO of L3Harris and a three-time Wash100 Award winner, described Bedingfield as “a seasoned public company CFO with extensive industry knowledge and a proven track record of success” whose “depth and breadth” of financial and operational experience and “balance of defense industry knowledge and agile decision-making” will support company performance and value delivery.

Bedingfield, who will report to Kubasik, has worked within defense, technology and financial services entities for three decades. In his most recent position as CEO of technology startup Epirus, he led the production of electronic components and directed energy systems, beginning at the research and development phase.

He previously served as corporate vice president and chief financial officer of Northrop Grumman, and earlier, he was a partner at KPMG, where he supervised the company’s aerospace and defense audit arm.

“I am excited to join the L3Harris leadership team and am aligned with the Board and management’s strategy to enhance financial and operational performance across the portfolio while continuing to support our customers’ most critical mission needs,” said Bedingfield.

He will succeed Michelle Turner , who he thanked for the contributions she made during her time in the role.