Ken Sharp Named SVP & CFO at Peraton; Stu Shea Quoted

Ken Sharp has been appointed executive vice president and chief financial officer at Peraton, a role in which he will oversee the company’s financial activities.

He will succeed John Kavanaugh, who will stay with Peraton through the end of the year, and report to Chairman, President and CEO Stu Shea, the Reston, Virginia-based enterprise announced on Monday.

Shea, a seven-time Wash100 Award winner, said that Sharp is a “well respected and accomplished leader” in the industry who “brings an innovative and forward-leaning mindset that will help support Peraton’s aggressive growth and financial goals.”

“My team and I look forward to working with Ken to continue advancing our long-term objectives,” Shea added.

Sharp’s responsibilities in his new role will include managing the organization’s audit and lender relationships and leading financial planning, accounting, government reporting and internal auditing functions.

Prior to his appointment, Sharp served as EVP and CFO of DXC Technology, where he was in charge of global financial activities and mergers and acquisitions, more specifically financial strategy, accounting, financial planning and analysis, internal audit, tax, treasury and investor relations.

Earlier, Sharp held the CFO role at Northrop Grumman’s defense systems sector, and before then, he was senior vice president of finance at Orbital ATK. His other previous roles include corporate controller and chief accounting officer at Leidos and multiple vice president positions at CSC.

Peraton has made multiple changes to its leadership team over the past few months, most recently the November selection of Steven Irish as vice president and general manager of defense enterprise and health solutions.

In October, Peraton appointed William Mertz as senior vice president and chief procurement officer and elevated Marisa Veseli to senior director of business development. The company also promoted Juan Toves to vice president of business development and lifted Shaleeza Altaf to the vice president and deputy general counsel role.