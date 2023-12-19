KBR, HJF Partner on Critical Neuroscience Research to Support Military Personnel; Byron Bright Quoted

KBR will join with The Henry M. Jackson Foundation on the Service Personnel Advancing Research in Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy contract.

The SPARC contract supports neuroscience research for service members and will specifically focus on patients affected by traumatic brain injuries, KBR said Monday.

According to Byron Bright, president of government solutions for the U.S. at KBR, the program will help ensure the well-being of service members.

“Supporting our military is one of KBR’s top priorities, and I am pleased to witness the growth of our human health and technology portfolio to further this important work,” said Bright, a Wash100 awardee.

The research teams from KBR and HJF will collaborate with the Uniformed Services University and the University of California San Francisco. Under the terms of the SPARC contract, KBR will provide outreach, education and data analytics to support critical neuroscience research for the prevention and treatment of military members with chronic traumatic encephalopathy.

This cost-plus-fixed-fee contract could reach 52 months and includes assisting in developing therapeutics to treat the CTE illness. The SPARC program leverages the experience and knowledge from established programs to further the understanding, treatment and, ultimately, prevention of CTE in military personnel.