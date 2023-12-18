Joe Boeckx Joins QinetiQ US as Chief Growth Officer; Shawn Purvis Quoted

Joe Boeckx has been named chief growth officer of QinetiQ US, where he will lead business development efforts.

In his new role, Boeckx will oversee QinetiQ US’ growth strategy, which encompasses customer engagement, business development, proposal operations, strategic pricing and mergers and acquisitions, the McLean, Virginia-based organization shared with ExecutiveBiz in an email sent on Monday.

Shawn Purvis, CEO of QinetiQ US and a three-time Wash100 awardee, called Boeckx “a results-driven leader who intimately knows our industry and the clients we serve.”

“He knows what it takes to drive growth at multi-billion-dollar organizations while leading diverse terms and fostering strong internal and external relationships,” she added.

Boeckx’s previous industry roles include vice president of business development at BAE Systems and VP of strategy and business development at Leidos, where he helped execute the company’s merger with Lockheed Martin‘s information systems and global solutions business. While serving in this position, he was responsible for integrating business development and strategy throughout the enterprise, specifically mergers and acquisitions, government and legislative affairs, competitive intelligence and more.

After Leidos, Boeckx was executive VP of corporate development for Akima, and he later served as EVP of Tenax Aerospace, a role in which he helped broaden the organization’s airborne-intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance portfolio.

Most recently, Boeckx held the position of president at Makhwa Global, a tribally-owned enterprise holding company for the Ojibwe Tribe in Minnesota that he helped establish.

Prior to entering the private sector, he served as a commissioned officer and counterterrorism intelligence officer with conventional and special operation forces for more than 10 years.

Boeckx, according to Purvis, has a “deep understanding of the mission-critical support that our defense and security partners require.”

His selection follows multiple leadership appointments within QinetiQ US over the past year. In July, Leticia Ballard joined the company as head of marketing and communications, and in March, QinetiQ named Ronald LeClere vice president of financial planning and analysis.