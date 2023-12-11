Ishita Yameen Joins Simple Technology Solutions as Business Development SVP

Ishita Yameen, a 25-year GovCon industry veteran, has been appointed senior vice president of business development at Simple Technology Solutions, a small business focused on providing enterprise cloud and data platforms and services for federal government clients.

In this role, she will leverage her knowledge of emerging technologies and drive the adoption of industry best practices to advance the company’s business development strategies, STS said Wednesday.

“The technology and methodology backbone of STS aligns seamlessly with our federal customers’ needs to provide the right support for mission success,” said Yameen.

She came to STS from ITCON Services, where she served as VP of delivery.

Yameen led cloud modernization efforts in support of the Department of Agriculture’s grants system and oversaw the implementation of a data warehouse project at the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

She is a member of the Information Security Consortium, Project Management Institute and the Scaled Agile community.