in Executive Moves, News

Ishita Yameen Joins Simple Technology Solutions as Business Development SVP

Ishita Yameen / Simple Technology Solutions
Ishita Yameen Joins Simple Technology Solutions as Business Development SVP
Ishita Yameen, SVP, Business Development, STS

Ishita Yameen, a 25-year GovCon industry veteran, has been appointed senior vice president of business development at Simple Technology Solutions, a small business focused on providing enterprise cloud and data platforms and services for federal government clients.

In this role, she will leverage her knowledge of emerging technologies and drive the adoption of industry best practices to advance the company’s business development strategies, STS said Wednesday.

“The technology and methodology backbone of STS aligns seamlessly with our federal customers’ needs to provide the right support for mission success,” said Yameen.

She came to STS from ITCON Services, where she served as VP of delivery.

Yameen led cloud modernization efforts in support of the Department of Agriculture’s grants system and oversaw the implementation of a data warehouse project at the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

She is a member of the Information Security Consortium, Project Management Institute and the Scaled Agile community.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Executive Moves

Agriculture DepartmentBusiness DevelopmentDepartment of Housing and Urban Developmentexecutive moveGovconHUDIshita YameenITCON ServicesSimple Technology Solutionssmall businessSTSUSDA

mm

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

Carahsoft to Market runZero's Cybersecurity Management Offering to Government; Michael Shrader Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Carahsoft to Market runZero’s Cybersecurity Management Offering to Government; Michael Shrader Quoted
Ken Sharp Joins Peraton as SVP & CFO; Stu Shea Quoted
Ken Sharp Named SVP & CFO at Peraton; Stu Shea Quoted