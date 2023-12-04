Intelsat Revenue This Year Expected to Hit $2.1B; David Wajsgras Quoted

Intelsat held an investor day on Nov. 30 during which officials offered attendees a look at the company’s finances, Via Satellite reported Friday.

Intelsat CEO and seven-time Wash100 awardee David Wajsgras said during the event that his company is positioned to deliver $2.1 billion in revenue this year.

For his part, Intelsat Chief Financial Officer Anthony O’Brien said the company expects to conclude 2023 with about $2.1 billion in net debt. The company had started the year with roughly $5.8 billion in debt.

O’Brien noted that the current situation is “the best position the company has been in a long, long time, with flexibility to create value as we move forward.”

Looking ahead, Wajsgras said his company’s strategy is to become a leading provider of secure end to end satellite based network solutions for commercial and government customers.

“The folks that can execute and deliver end-to-end connectivity are the companies that are going to win in this new industry,” Intelsat’s CEO said.