ICF Books $78M Forest Service Digital Modernization Task Order

ICF has received a $78 million task order from the U.S. Forest Service via the General Services Administration’s information technology contract vehicle to create a scalable cloud application for wildland fire mitigation.

In collaboration with Xentity Corp., ICF said Monday the team will undertake the development of the Enterprise Geospatial Portal Next Gen application in line with the agency’s Fire and Aviation Management EGP modernization initiative.

EGP Next Gen is expected to allow the wildland fire community to make efficient data-driven decisions in a mission-critical environment.

ICF noted it will use its knowledge in disaster management and climate services, cloud-native geospatial technology and advanced analytics for the effort.

The awarded contract has a one-year base period and includes six additional one-year contract options.

Written by Kacey Roberts

