IBM Unveils Modular Quantum Computer & Utility-Scale Quantum Processor

IBM Quantum System Two. Credit: Ryan Lavine for IBM
IBM Quantum System Two

IBM has launched its first modular quantum computer, IBM Quantum System Two, and a new utility-scale quantum processor called IBM Quantum Heron.

IBM Quantum System Two comes with three IBM Heron processors and serves as the foundation of the company’s quantum-centric supercomputing architecture, the company said Monday.

The system features scalable cryogenic infrastructure, modular qubit control electronics and classical runtime servers and is expected to accommodate future generations of quantum processors as part of the IBM Quantum Development Roadmap, which has been extended to 2033 to improve gate operations.

IBM Heron offers up to five times improvement in error reduction compared with the records set by the company’s 127-qubit processor, IBM Quantum Eagle.

As we continue to advance how quantum systems can scale and deliver value through modular architectures, we will further increase the quality of a utility-scale quantum technology stack – and put it into the hands of our users and partners who will push the boundaries of more complex problems,” said Dario Gil, senior vice president and director of research at IBM.

The New York-based company has also unveiled Qiskit Patterns, which will enable quantum developers to easily build code, and is advancing the use of generative artificial intelligence for quantum code programming through its enterprise AI platform, watsonx.

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

