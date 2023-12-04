in Artificial Intelligence, News

Hitachi Vantara Federal’s Pragyansmita Nayak on AI’s Potential to Achieve Mission Objectives

Headshot
Hitachi Vantara Federal's Pragyansmita Nayak on AI's Potential to Achieve Mission Objectives
Pragyansmita Nayak, Chief Data Scientist, Hitachi Vantara Federal

Pragyansmita Nayak, chief data scientist at Hitachi Vantara‘s federal subsidiary, has outlined strategic steps to integrate artificial intelligence tools into government systems to optimize operations, enhance security and achieve mission objectives.

Federal agencies must first establish a data management strategy, focusing on data provenance and lineage, to ensure data quality and prevent the infiltration of “poisoned” data that threat actors may exploit to disrupt AI systems, Nayak wrote in an opinion article Federal News Network published Friday.

“The ramifications of such tainted data being used downstream in AI applications could lead to outcomes contrary to the best interests of the organization, posing significant risks,” Nayak explained.

Government organizations also need to comply with regulations and industry-specific guidelines such as the July 2021 executive order on developing responsible AI and guidelines from the National Institute of Standards and Technology. 

“Compliance with these evolving standards is not a choice; it is a crucial aspect of securely integrating AI while safeguarding sensitive information,” Nayak added.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Artificial Intelligence

artificial intelligenceGovconHitachi Vantara Federalmachine learningPragyansmita Nayakrobotic process automation

mm

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

Assurance Technology Corp. Lands $70M Navy Contract for Payload System Development Support
Assurance Technology Corp. Lands $70M Navy Contract for Payload System Development Support
Anduril Announces New VTOL-Capable Autonomous Air Vehicle & Airborne Threat Interceptor Variant
Anduril Announces New VTOL-Capable Autonomous Air Vehicle & Airborne Threat Interceptor Variant