Hitachi Vantara Federal’s Pragyansmita Nayak on AI’s Potential to Achieve Mission Objectives

Pragyansmita Nayak, chief data scientist at Hitachi Vantara‘s federal subsidiary, has outlined strategic steps to integrate artificial intelligence tools into government systems to optimize operations, enhance security and achieve mission objectives.

Federal agencies must first establish a data management strategy, focusing on data provenance and lineage, to ensure data quality and prevent the infiltration of “poisoned” data that threat actors may exploit to disrupt AI systems, Nayak wrote in an opinion article Federal News Network published Friday.

“The ramifications of such tainted data being used downstream in AI applications could lead to outcomes contrary to the best interests of the organization, posing significant risks,” Nayak explained.

Government organizations also need to comply with regulations and industry-specific guidelines such as the July 2021 executive order on developing responsible AI and guidelines from the National Institute of Standards and Technology.

“Compliance with these evolving standards is not a choice; it is a crucial aspect of securely integrating AI while safeguarding sensitive information,” Nayak added.