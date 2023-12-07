Hitachi Vantara Federal’s Phil Fuster, Gary Hix, Pragyansmita Nayak on How AI Could Benefit USPS

Phil Fuster, Gary Hix and Pragyansmita Nayak of Hitachi Vantara Federal said the U.S. Postal Service, in seeking to improve efficiency during the holiday season, should find ways on how to harness the power of artificial intelligence.

In an opinion piece published Wednesday in Federal Times, Fuster, Hix and Nayak wrote that predictive analytics is one of the ways AI can help USPS enhance shipping operations during the holidays.

“AI fuels predictive analytics to evaluate historical data for informed staffing decisions ahead of the holiday season. It further derives insights for route optimization and fleet management, ensuring trucks are fully loaded to facilitate optimal package movement and timely deliveries,” they noted.

The Hitachi Vantara Federal executives stated that AI could help USPS improve customer experience by advancing transparent tracking and implementing radio frequency identification sensors.

“The incorporation of cost-effective RFID sensors, coupled with AI, enables precise monitoring, allowing for immediate identification of when a package was damaged,” the three executives said.

“Additionally, it fosters accountability within the delivery process, especially if drivers can capture images of the actual delivery location,” they added.

Fuster and Hix respectively serve as chief revenue officer and chief technology officer at Hitachi Vantara Federal, while Nayak is the company’s chief data scientist.