HII to Establish Special Workforce Incentive Under $100M Modification to USS Enterprise Construction Contract

HII has secured a $100 million cost-reimbursable modification to its contract with the U.S. Navy for the construction of the future USS Enterprise nuclear aircraft carrier.

The Department of Defense said Thursday the company will establish a Nuclear Enterprise Workforce Special Incentive to facilitate the government’s strategic co-investments in recruiting, training and retaining personnel involved in nuclear ship construction and repair activities.

Naval Sea Systems Command, the contracting activity, will obligate $50 million from the Navy’s fiscal 2023 other procurement funds at the time of award.

Work under the contract will be carried out in Newport News, Virginia and is slated for completion by December 2037.

The Navy awarded HII the base contract to design and engineer the Enterprise in 2016. That contract had a value of $152 million.