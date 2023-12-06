Gecko Robotics Raises $173M in Extended Series C, Expands Board With USIT, Founding Fund Members

Gecko Robotics, a developer of software and robotic technologies that work to build and maintain physical assets, announced raising $100 million from the extension of its Series C funding round in addition to the $73 million it had already received.

Gecko Robotics said Tuesday that part of the Series C extension involves the expansion of its corporate board with the addition of U.S. Innovative Technology Managing Director Gaetano Crupi and Founders Fund Partner Trae Stephens.

Crupi is also the co-founder and former CEO of Cabin Technologies while Stephens is the co-founder and Executive Chairman of Anduril Industries.

USIT Chairman Thomas Tull described Gecko as a pioneer of “a new era of military readiness” involving the use of software and robotics in improving and maintaining national security systems while Stephens described Gecko as being “on the frontlines of making sure the assets we rely on are ready if called upon.”

Gecko’s work with the includes a contract with the U.S. Air Force for the modernization of nuclear missile silos and contracts with the Navy to accelerate surface ship maintenance cycles.

Concerning the investment, Gecko Robotics CEO Jake Loosararian said it will “supercharge” his company’s work in ensuring the readiness of military assets. Loosararian added that he and his organization is looking forward to collaborating with USIT and Founders Fund.