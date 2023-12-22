in News

GDIT Receives AWS Partner Award for AI, Machine Learning Services

GDIT Receives AWS Partner Award for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning Services
General Dynamics Information Technology has received the Amazon Web Services 2023 North America Collaboration Partner Award for delivering artificial intelligence and machine learning services in support of the Navy Enterprise Service Desk program.

The recognition marks GDIT’s third AWS award, following the Government Competency Public Sector Consulting Partner Award in 2019 and the Global Public Sector Partner Award in 2021, the General Dynamics business unit said Thursday.

In collaboration with three partners, GDIT implemented AI and ML services on AWS GovCloud for the $136 million NESD program, an initiative that seeks to centralize over 90 U.S. Navy IT help desks.

The partnership resulted in high customer satisfaction, efficient first-call resolutions, increased self-service utilization, reduced handle time and significant cost savings.

GDIT was honored with the 2023 award at the AWS re:Invent 2023 conference.

