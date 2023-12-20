GDIT Digital Accelerator Portfolio Achieves Strong Growth in 1st Year; Amy Gilliland Quoted

General Dynamics Information Technology announced the strong growth of its Digital Accelerator product portfolio in its first year.

The General Dynamics business unit said Tuesday it leveraged these new offerings in 2023 and won more than $2 billion in contracts.

“Over the last two years, we have made investments in our Digital Consulting practice, R&D and emerging technologies to accelerate the development of solutions for our customers,” said Amy Gilliland, GDIT president and Wash100 awardee.

GDIT introduced a new technology investment strategy early this year to accelerate the adoption of innovative technologies and to advance government missions. Gilliland believes the strategy is paying off owing to the contract awards and growth in areas like AI and cyber.

The tech investments were in eight Digital Accelerators: zero trust, AI for mission applications, AI for IT operations, hybrid multi-cloud, software factory, 5G, defensive cyber and post-quantum cryptography.