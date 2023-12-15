in Executive Moves, News

Former DISA Director Nancy Ann Norton to Join Leidos Board

Nancy Ann Norton/citybiz
Former DISA Director Nancy Ann Norton to Join Leidos Board
Nancy Ann Norton, Board of Directors, Leidos

Nancy Ann Norton, a retired U.S. Navy vice admiral who served as director of the Defense Information Systems Agency, will join the board of directors of Leidos on Jan. 1.

Leidos CEO Thomas Bell said in a statement published Monday that Norton will help the company have better customer challenge understanding and maintain its industry position as it pursues growth through the next decade.

Norton brings to Leidos board experience in leading over 8,000 military and civilian personnel and managing the global network of DISA. She was also the commander of the Joint Force Headquarters Department of Defense Information Network, responsible for leading and coordinating defensive cyberspace activities.

She retired from military service in 2021.

Also commenting on the executive move, Leidos Chairman Bob Shapard said, “Nancy brings a wealth of experience from the highest levels of the Navy and Department of Defense as well as corporate governance understanding.”

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Executive Moves

Bob ShapardDISAexecutive moveGovconLeidosNancy Ann NortonTom Bell

mm

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

Splunk Survey Says Majority of Public Sector Organizations Use AI; Bill Rowan Quoted
Splunk Survey Says Majority of Public Sector Organizations Use AI; Bill Rowan Quoted
Defense Threat Reduction Agency Seeks Information on EOD, Counter-WMD Technology Assessment Capabilities
Defense Threat Reduction Agency Seeks Information on EOD, Counter-WMD Technology Assessment Capabilities