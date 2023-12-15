Former DISA Director Nancy Ann Norton to Join Leidos Board

Nancy Ann Norton, a retired U.S. Navy vice admiral who served as director of the Defense Information Systems Agency, will join the board of directors of Leidos on Jan. 1.

Leidos CEO Thomas Bell said in a statement published Monday that Norton will help the company have better customer challenge understanding and maintain its industry position as it pursues growth through the next decade.

Norton brings to Leidos board experience in leading over 8,000 military and civilian personnel and managing the global network of DISA. She was also the commander of the Joint Force Headquarters Department of Defense Information Network, responsible for leading and coordinating defensive cyberspace activities.

She retired from military service in 2021.

Also commenting on the executive move, Leidos Chairman Bob Shapard said, “Nancy brings a wealth of experience from the highest levels of the Navy and Department of Defense as well as corporate governance understanding.”