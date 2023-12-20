Former AWS AI Services Lead Satish Lakshmanan Named Lumen Chief Product Officer

Lumen Technologies has appointed artificial intelligence expert Satish Lakshmanan as its new chief product officer.

The telecommunications company said Monday that Lakshmanan was previously part of Amazon Web Services, where he served as global leader for artificial intelligence services.

In his new role, Lakshmanan will work to innovate network and advanced services as he leads Lumen’s product portfolio and corporate strategy.

The professional experience and leadership style of the new chief product officer “are a perfect match for Lumen,” according to company President and CEO Kate Johnson, to whom Lakshmanan will report.

“He is a visionary leader with a deep understanding of the evolving network needs and challenges of enterprise customers in the digital era,” Johnson added.

For his part, Lakshmanan described his appointment as “a privilege and pleasure” and described Lumen as “a company at the forefront of delivering innovative and customer-focused solutions that will disrupt the industry.”