Exelon’s Calvin Butler & IBP’s Jeff Edwards Join Battelle Board; Lou Von Thaer Quoted

Battelle , a company focused on research and development associated with national security, energy, health and the environment, has appointed two executives to its board of directors.

These leaders, Exelon President and CEO Calvin Butler and Installed Building Products President, CEO and Chairman Jeff Edwards , will join the team effective immediately, the Columbus, Ohio-based enterprise announced on Thursday.

Kirkland Donald , chairman of Battelle’s board, said Butler’s “deep roots and insight into the energy sector” will have a positive impact on the company’s energy and infrastructure arm.

Battelle President and CEO Lou Von Thaer , an eight-time Wash100 Award winner, highlighted Edwards’ “business success, strong leadership and stature in the Columbus community,” which he said will “bring a fresh perspective” to the organization’s business operations.

“The role of the Board of Directors is to bring perspectives from a wide variety of experiences to benefit Battelle’s long-term success,” Donald noted.

In his role at Exelon, Butler is responsible for six local electric and natural gas companies – Atlantic City Electric, BGE, ComEd, Delmarva Power, PECO and Pepco – which support 10 million customers across five states and Washington, D.C. He previously served as chair of Gridwise Alliance and is currently vice chair of the Institute of International Education’s board of trustees and a member of Argonne National Laboratory’s board of governors.

Edwards’ areas of expertise include housing and construction as well as strategy, operations and mergers and acquisitions. He holds over 30 years of experience in the building products market, and in his current role at IBP, he oversees more than 210 locations and 10,300 employees across the U.S. He also serves as a member of The Columbus Foundation’s governing committee, an honorary trustee at the Columbus Museum of Art and a member of the Columbus Partnership’s executive committee.

Battelle also announced that Michael Gasser has concluded his term on the board. Von Thaer thanked him for his contributions and wished him well on his retirement.