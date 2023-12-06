EmeSec Lands $83M Air Force Task Order for Cyber-Related Services

EmeSec, a cyber risk management company, will perform cyber-related services at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas; and Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, over a contract period of five and a half years.

The U.S. Air Force awarded an approximately $83 million task order to the Reston, Virginia-based contractor under the General Services Administration’s Veterans Technology Services 2 governmentwide acquisition contract for Defensive Cyber Realization, Integration and Operational Support II services, the Department of Defense said Tuesday.

EmeSec, which won against nine other contract bidders, is being obligated $1.6 million in fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance funds.

The company will provide cyber services until June 3, 2029.