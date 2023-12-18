in Contract Awards, Healthcare IT, News

Electrosoft Lands Spot on $400M HHS Award for ICAM Systems Support

ID, credential and, access management

Electrosoft Services has secured a spot on the Department of Health and Human Services’ potential five-year, $400 million blanket purchase agreement for identity, credential and access management systems integration support.

The Homeland Security Presidential Directive 12 ICAM SiS award calls for the modernization, operation and maintenance of the Identity and Access Management program at the department over a one-year base period and four option years, the company said Monday.

Electrosoft and other recipients of the multiple-award BPA will support ICAM systems and shared services. Task orders will be awarded for credential management, program management, smart card management, ICAM consulting services and other services related to ICAM and IAM.

“We are eager to support HHS in evolving their IAM@HHS systems, bringing our more than 20 years of experience in ICAM and IAM initiatives to enable continuous adoption of identity management innovations and best practices,” commented Electrosoft CEO Sarbari Gupta.

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

