DZYNE Technologies to Open New Manufacturing, R&D Facility in California

DZYNE Technologies will open a new manufacturing and research and development facility in Irvine, California, to accommodate its growing workforce of engineers, researchers and manufacturing personnel and support its development of uncrewed autonomous systems for defense applications.

The technology company said Wednesday the 125,000-square-foot facility will be showcased in the new year along with its autonomous defense offerings and manufacturing capabilities.

Some of DZYNE’s products are the LEAP and ULTRA Long Endurance Aircraft, which has logged over 50,000 operational flight hours. Its ground- and air-launched Group 1-3 UAS were also designed and developed in collaboration with defense research and warfighting organizations.

“DZYNE’s UAS are designed to meet the evolving needs of our warfighters and are expected to play a critical role in future operations for the U.S. and its allies,” said Matt McCue, president and co-founder of DZYNE.

In January, the company was acquired by private investment firm Highlander Partners for an undisclosed sum. The move was in support of the firm’s continued investment in the evolving drone marketplace.

“We are committed to providing the resources necessary to fuel DZYNE’s growth and to deliver the cutting-edge technologies demanded by the [Department of Defense],” said Ben Slater, chairman of DZYNE and chief operating officer of Highlander Partners,