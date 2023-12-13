in Contract Awards, News

DZYNE Technologies to Develop Advanced Unmanned Aircraft Under Air Force Contract

DZYNE Technologies to Develop Advanced Unmanned Aircraft Under Air Force Contract
SBIR contract award

DZYNE Technologies has secured a seven-year, $49 million contract through the Small Business Innovation Research program to conduct research and development on advanced unmanned aerial systems for the U.S. Air Force.

R&D efforts will include improving flight performance, sensor capabilities and flight endurance of long endurance UAS, the Department of Defense said Tuesday.

Furthermore, the initiative seeks to advance low-cost precision cargo delivery, facilitate the swift conversion of manned aircraft to UAS and explore other enhancements for advanced UAS capabilities.

At the time of award, the Air Force Research Laboratory is obligating $700,000 in fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation funds and $920,000 in fiscal 2024 RDT&E funds.

Work under the indefinite-quantity/indefinite-delivery contract will take place in Irvine, California through Dec. 12, 2030.

DZYNE Technologies to Develop Advanced Unmanned Aircraft Under Air Force Contract - top government contractors - best government contracting event

The Potomac Officers Club will host the 10th Annual Defense R&D Summit on Jan. 31 to discuss the latest developments in the defense technology sector. Register here and save a seat at the highly anticipated event.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

air force research laboratorycontract awardDepartment of DefenseDZYNE TechnologiesGovconIDIQresearch and developmentSmall Business Innovation ResearchU.S. Air ForceUASUnmanned Aerial System

mm

Written by Kacey Roberts

Brian Hobbs Named Business Development Lead at Accenture Federal Services
Brian Hobbs Named Business Development Lead at Accenture Federal Services
Ball Aerospace to Manage NASA's Chromospheric Magnetism Explorer Concept Study
Ball Aerospace to Manage NASA’s Chromospheric Magnetism Explorer Concept Study