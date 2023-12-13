DZYNE Technologies to Develop Advanced Unmanned Aircraft Under Air Force Contract

DZYNE Technologies has secured a seven-year, $49 million contract through the Small Business Innovation Research program to conduct research and development on advanced unmanned aerial systems for the U.S. Air Force.

R&D efforts will include improving flight performance, sensor capabilities and flight endurance of long endurance UAS, the Department of Defense said Tuesday.

Furthermore, the initiative seeks to advance low-cost precision cargo delivery, facilitate the swift conversion of manned aircraft to UAS and explore other enhancements for advanced UAS capabilities.

At the time of award, the Air Force Research Laboratory is obligating $700,000 in fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation funds and $920,000 in fiscal 2024 RDT&E funds.

Work under the indefinite-quantity/indefinite-delivery contract will take place in Irvine, California through Dec. 12, 2030.