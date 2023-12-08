in Cloud, DHS, News

DHS Seeks Industry Input for Potential CISA Multi-Cloud Analytics Platform

Image by Pete Linforth from Pixabay
CAP-M Project

The Department of Homeland Security is seeking industry input on the feasibility of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s Advanced Analytics Platform For Machine Learning project.

In a notice posted Tuesday on SAM.gov, DHS’ Office of Mission and Capability Support said it is looking into industry capabilities to support the cloud services requirements of the CAP-M research and development initiative.

The DHS Science and Technology Directorate is developing the R&D program for CISA in order to provide a multi-cloud, multi-tenant environment for analytics and computing. S&T MCS intends to use Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, and Microsoft Azure as portals for CAP-M cloud services.  

Aside from potential technological and service capabilities, DHS issued the request for information to inform its market research for a CAP-M contract vehicle.

The deadline for submitting responses is on Jan. 5, 2024.

Amazon Web Services, CAP-M Project, CISA, cloud, DHS, Google Cloud Platform, machine learning, Microsoft Azure, research and development, RFI

Written by Jamie Bennet

