DHS S&T Continues Software Collaboration With Decision Lens

The Department of Homeland Security has decided to continue its partnership with Decision Lens as the software provider for its Science and Technology Directorate.

The company said Wednesday it will develop and map an automated system for role-specific surveys, data analytics and real-time reports.

DHS had selected Decision Lens’ software years ago for its operational modernization activities. The new system is expected to be mapped to DHS S&T’s enterprise decision framework.

“The new license within S&T demonstrates the broad applicability of the software to transforming government planning. We are excited to continue delivering value to DHS as they lead in operational excellence,” said Maria Ryan, vice president at Decision Lens.