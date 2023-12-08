Developer of L5 GNSS Signal Receiver Gains Further Investment From Dcode Capital

Dcode Capital, a J.P. Morgan Asset Management-backed company, announced a fourth investment from its inaugural fund in oneNav.

Dcode Capital said Thursday that oneNav is the inventor of a Global Navigation Satellite System receiver that exclusively works with the L5 signal, an upgrade to legacy Global Positioning System signals that offers greater location accuracy while being harder to jam or spoof – qualities that suggest potential applications for the U.S. Department of Defense.

Dcode CEO and Dcode Capital Managing Partner Meagan Metzger expressed support for the DOD’s efforts to future-proof warfighters and said, “oneNav’s L5 receiver IP lowers the risk of traceability, jamming and spoofing, while also being immediately available. This is a game-charger for the DOD.”

For his part, oneNav CEO Steve Poizner said his company seeks to partner with investors that add value.

“The DOD is a huge potential customer for us and bringing on Dcode Capital made sense,” Poizner noted.