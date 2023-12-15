Defense Threat Reduction Agency Seeks Information on EOD, Counter-WMD Technology Assessment Capabilities

The Defense Threat Reduction Agency has begun seeking information on potential industry sources capable of providing unbiased operational assessments of technologies and capabilities.

A notice posted Thursday on SAM.gov said that the potential five-year contract will support the assessment of the comparative functionality and interoperability of platforms designed for explosive ordnance disposal and counter weapons of mass destruction missions.

The selected contractor will provide specialized technical and operational expertise to help DTRA maintain an understanding of emerging EOD and CWMD technologies.

DTRA also aims to establish partnerships within the user community, government, industry and academia.

The contract has a one-year base performance period and four option years.

Interested parties have until Jan. 2 to respond to the request for information.