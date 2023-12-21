in DOD, News

Decision Lens Tapped to Streamline DOD Office’s Project Intake, Prioritization Processes

Decision Lens will help the Office of the Secretary of Defense streamline its processes by modernizing the current manual approach to taking in and prioritizing more than 350 department projects.

The company said Wednesday its software will be used by the Department of Defense’s OSD Office of Innovation & Modernization for enabling automated project submission capability, checking data, facilitating submission and prioritization processes and providing scenario analysis to help ensure that budget aligns with mission and economic conditions.

“The Office of Innovation & Modernization came to Decision Lens grappling with an issue we see often across the government – manual processes hampering a department’s ability to meet their mission,” shared Jonathan Allen, executive vice president at Decision Lens. “Leadership realized the tools they have historically relied on were not fit for the integrated planning and prioritization the organization needed and were seeking a better solution.”

Aside from the OSD, Decision Lens is also helping the Air Force Research Laboratory’s Digital Capabilities Directorate optimize its processes using the company’s commercial-off-the-shelf software. The collaboration was announced in mid-November.

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

