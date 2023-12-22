in Contract Awards, DOD, News

Darkhive, Rise8 & Second Front Systems Receive $95M Modifications to AFWERX Autonomy Prime Contracts

AFWERX Logo / afwerx.af.mil
Darkhive, Rise8 & Second Front Systems Receive $95M Modifications to AFWERX Autonomy Prime Contracts
Contract modifications

The U.S. Air Force has awarded Darkhive, Rise8 and Second Front Systems indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract modifications worth $95.1 million each for work on the Autonomy Prime program, which seeks the rapid development and implementation of autonomy capabilities to address national security technological gaps as identified by AFWERX.

Darkhive’s AFWERX Autonomy Prime contract involves the delivery of small unmanned aerial systems, software development and integration; Rise8’s contract involves the provision of software development tools and services; and Second Front Systems’ contract involves the delivery of the Game Warden platform and the provision of embedded services, the Department of Defense said Thursday.

For all three companies, the modifications extend the ordering period from three years to five years. The modifications also increase the ceiling of the contracts from $4.9 million to $100 million.

The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center is the contracting activity.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

AFWERX Autonomy Primecontract modificationDarkhiveGame WardenGovconRise8second front systemssoftware developmentU.S. Air Force

mm

Written by Jerry Petersen

BAE Awarded $87M Navy Contract for System Engineering, Technical Services
BAE Awarded $87M Navy Contract for System Engineering, Technical Services
Nordic Consulting Selects James Crawford as President of New US Government Contracts Business
Nordic Consulting Selects James Crawford as President of New US Government Contracts Business