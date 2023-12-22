Darkhive, Rise8 & Second Front Systems Receive $95M Modifications to AFWERX Autonomy Prime Contracts

The U.S. Air Force has awarded Darkhive, Rise8 and Second Front Systems indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract modifications worth $95.1 million each for work on the Autonomy Prime program, which seeks the rapid development and implementation of autonomy capabilities to address national security technological gaps as identified by AFWERX.

Darkhive’s AFWERX Autonomy Prime contract involves the delivery of small unmanned aerial systems, software development and integration; Rise8’s contract involves the provision of software development tools and services; and Second Front Systems’ contract involves the delivery of the Game Warden platform and the provision of embedded services, the Department of Defense said Thursday.

For all three companies, the modifications extend the ordering period from three years to five years. The modifications also increase the ceiling of the contracts from $4.9 million to $100 million.

The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center is the contracting activity.