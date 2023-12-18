Changeis Receives Contract to Enhance Data-Driven Decision-Making Within Administrative Office of the US Courts

The Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts has awarded 8(a) certified, woman-owned small business Changeis a contract to assist the AO Space and Facilities Division by supporting the Performance Metrics Program.

The management consulting and technology services provider said Thursday the contract covers the sustainment and enhancement of existing visualizations and dashboards used for judiciary operations and the development of new dashboards and various tools.

Work under the contract is intended to help the AO increase efficiency, deliver insightful reporting and make its decision-making more data driven.

Changeis Executive Vice President Varun Malhotra said the Performance Metrics Program helps the AO track and optimize its portfolio of facilities.

“Our team’s expertise in data integration, visualization and advanced analytics will support improved space planning, resource allocation and reporting across the U.S. Courts system,” Malhotra added.