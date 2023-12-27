Carahsoft’s Tim Boltz: Observability, Analytics Could Help Schools Meet Education Missions, Advance Student Growth

Tim Boltz, a sales director at Carahsoft Technology, said implementing analytics, observability and a “secure by design” approach could help schools and universities meet their education missions and personalize the academic learning experience to better support students.

In a blog post published Tuesday, Boltz wrote that observability is one of the steps to achieve cybersecurity as educational institutions deal with evolving cyberthreats and advance the adoption of new technologies.

“Implementing observability best practices can boost the security and manageability of schools’ network infrastructures, leading to improved experiences for students, faculty and cross-campus communities,” he noted.

Boltz discussed how developing and using products that are secure by design could help educational institutions reduce costs, improve the learning capacity for students and support educators.

The Carahsoft executive also talked about how automation through the use of machine learning and artificial intelligence could enable schools to glean insights from data to enhance analytic maturity and help administrators and faculty achieve their missions.