Carahsoft’s Tim Boltz Encourages Platform-First Approach to AI Implementation in Health IT

Artificial intelligence is increasingly being implemented in telehealth and health IT security, and medical companies need to adopt a platform-first approach to maximize their investment in the technology, said Tim Boltz, sales director at Carahsoft.

In an article published Friday, Boltz provided highlights of the Becker’s Health IT + Digital Health + RCM conference in Chicago, including AI’s role in simplifying administrative tasks and bridging gaps in medical services.

AI has become beneficial in terms of increasing the productivity of administrative staff, allowing professionals to reach patients in underserved or remote areas and consolidating and accessing medical records.

As the technology continues to evolve, medical companies would be wise to take on a platform-first approach that involves leveraging existing AI tools and selecting only the useful software for implementation. Medical companies should add user-friendly features and allot more time on hands-on experience than training stages. They should also be agile and prioritize organizational over individualistic needs when deploying AI and similar systems, Boltz wrote.

