Carahsoft to Provide Public Sector Access to Interos Supply Chain Visibility Technology

Carahsoft will serve as public sector distributor for the products of Interos under a new partnership between the two companies.

The technology offered by Interos works to provide supply chain intelligence by aggregating data — including threats and vulnerabilities — from millions of global entities in real time, enabling due diligence, monitoring and reporting, Carahsoft said Wednesday.

Interos’ products will be made available via Carahsoft’s reseller partners, the National Association of State Procurement Officials ValuePoint contract and the Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 contract.

Concerning the collaboration, Interos founder and CEO Jennifer Bisceglie said, “We’re proud of our longstanding partnerships with government customers and we look forward to helping more public sector organizations achieve operational resilience through this partnership with Carahsoft.”

For his part, Carahsoft President and Wash100 awardee Craig Abod said, “We are excited to work with Interos and our reseller partners to help government agencies to reduce risk to their mission and operations from the supply chain.”