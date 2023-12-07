in News, Technology

Carahsoft to Offer Plotly’s Data App Development, Deployment Platform to Public Sector; Michael Adams Quoted

Michael Adams/LinkedIn
Michael Adams, Sales Director, Carahsoft Technology

Carahsoft Technology will serve as master government aggregator for Plotly to facilitate the promotion of the Canadian software company’s platform tailored for generating actionable insights from data.

Under the agreement, Carahsoft said Wednesday it will market the Dash Enterprise platform through its federal, state and local government contract vehicles and reseller partners.

The low-code data application is available via Carahsoft’s reseller partners, NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2, National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance and OMNIA Partners contracts.

“The Public Sector is tasked with managing massive amounts of sensitive data, and the availability of solutions that make the process of application development efficient is critical,” said Michael Adams, program executive for AI solutions at Carahsoft. 

“By working with Plotly and our reseller partners, we empower organizations through access to secure, scalable data apps in Python that enhance their data science and analytics capabilities,” he added.

Written by Kacey Roberts

