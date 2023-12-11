Carahsoft to Market runZero’s Cybersecurity Management Offering to Government; Michael Shrader Quoted

Carahsoft Technology will serve as a master government aggregator for runZero to offer the company’s cyber asset attack surface management platform to the public sector.

Carahsoft said Thursday CAASM is currently available via its reseller partners and its NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2, National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance and OMNIA Partners contracts.

CAASM uncovers cyber assets in on-premises, cloud and remote environments. It employs active scanning, passive discovery and application programming interface integrations to identify and mitigate exposures for enhanced security.

Commenting on the partnership, Michael Shrader , vice president of innovative and intelligence solutions at Carahsoft, said the company is looking forward to bolster the cybersecurity of government agencies through the runZero platform.

“The importance of having strong cybersecurity in the Public Sector is critical, and Carahsoft is proud to help agencies achieve their goals,” he emphasized.