CACI to Provide Medical Intelligence Support to DIA Under 5-Year Task Order; John Mengucci Quoted

John Mengucci / CACI
John Mengucci, President and CEO, CACI International

The Defense Intelligence Agency has selected CACI International to provide medical intelligence on global foreign health threats and issues as part of a five-year Solutions for Intelligence Analysis 3 task order.

Under the SIA3 task order, the company said it will perform medical intelligence analysis to evaluate foreign health risks to help the DIA National Center for Medical Intelligence better protect U.S. interests domestically and internationally.

John Mengucci, president and CEO of CACI and a four-time Wash100 awardee, remarked that the company will provide expert intelligence and analysis support for NCMI’s intelligence-gathering efforts.

“CACI’s experts are uniquely qualified to help DIA achieve information advantage by strengthening the agency’s ability to confidently and accurately transform data into actionable insights and meet critical intelligence analysis objectives,” said Mengucci.

NCMI analyzes open-source data on worldwide health threats and issues, including foreign medical capabilities, infectious diseases, environmental health risks and biotechnology developments.

