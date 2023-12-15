in Contract Awards, DOD, News

CACI to Enhance Air Force Distributed Common Ground System Shelter Operations Under $64M Task Order

CACI logo Photo by: Wikimedia Commons licensed under CC0
Task order award

CACI has received a $64 million task order from the U.S. Air Force to provide hardware and systems engineering services for a ground-based system that supports the service branch’s intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance operations.

The company said Thursday it will enhance the shelter operations of the Distributed Common Ground System in support of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s Command, Control and ISR Division.

As part of the task order, CACI will oversee the sustainment of various mobile and transportable systems throughout their life cycle. 

Moreover, the company will undertake the procurement of additional components and systems needed to meet DCGS security requirements.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Written by Kacey Roberts

