Bruce Dickey Named President & CEO at SBG Technology Solutions

Bruce Dickey has ascended to the role of president and CEO from vice president of national security services at SBG Technology Solutions , a subsidiary of health information technology services provider Document Storage Systems .

He will be responsible for growing SBG’s IT, systems engineering, software development and cybersecurity capabilities into new federal sectors, DSS said Monday.

In his new position, Dickey said he aims to spearhead the growth of the company in line with the government’s expanding IT modernization initiatives.

“Fiscal Year 2024 is already proving to be a pivotal year where AI and cyber will be on the forefront of ensuring mission success throughout government,” he added.

The executive has more than three decades of military and industry experience including in systems engineering and program management. He previously served in the U.S. Navy, retiring with the rank of captain.