Brian Hobbs Named Business Development Lead at Accenture Federal Services

Brian Hobbs will oversee business development, deal shaping, sales and proposal management initiatives as business development lead at Accenture’s federal services arm.

He succeeds Michael Fox, who transitions to the role of chief capture executive at Accenture Federal Services, the company said in a media release issued Tuesday.

Hobbs “has a broad depth of experience in federal contracting. As he steps into his new role, we look forward to his continued leadership in supporting our federal customer base by solving challenges, achieving greater outcomes, and building a digital core that is agile, smart, and secure,” said John Goodman, CEO of Accenture Federal Services and a six-time Wash100 awardee.

Hobbs most recently served as a business development leader for the national security portfolio at Accenture Federal Services. He joined the company in 2021 after Accenture acquired Novetta.

At Novetta, Hobbs served as senior vice president of growth and strategy.