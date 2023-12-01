Booz Allen Hamilton Holds Panel on Impact of Federal AI Regulation; Susan Penfield Quoted

Booz Allen Hamilton gathered insights from cybersecurity experts on the industry’s response to federal regulations to ensure the responsible use of AI.

The company held a panel discussion on principled AI featuring John Beezer, senior adviser to the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation; Matthew Johnson, senior technical adviser for responsible AI at the Department of Defense Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office; Randal John Meyer, chief counsel and legislative director for Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C.; and Navrina Singh, CEO of Credo AI.

Beezer said his team is looking forward to more bills specific to the consumer-oriented aspect more than the national security side of the executive order on responsible AI. For Meyer, such an EO needs to leverage statutory authorities that are applicable to the technology and should undergo congressional review.

Susan Penfield, chief technology officer of Booz Allen Hamilton, remarked that AI adoption comes with risks that will not only affect businesses but national security as well.

“The paradigm for government AI adoption…must be different, and in fact, it must set the standard for other industries,” the three-time Wash100 winner said. “How we approach, build and deploy AI today for the mission will set us on a path to responsible, accelerated and long term impact. As AI pushes the boundaries of what once thought possible, we need to harness not hinder, the immense opportunity.”

