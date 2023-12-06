in News

Bechtel Completes 1st Test Glass Pour at Hanford Waste Treatment Plant

Photo / bechtel.com
Bechtel Completes 1st Test Glass Pour at Hanford Waste Treatment Plant
Molten test glass

Bechtel has poured molten test glass into the first stainless steel storage container designed to hold vitrified radioactive and chemical waste at a nuclear waste treatment facility at the Hanford site in Washington.

The stainless steel container is 7.5 feet tall and 4 feet wide and contains initial pours of clean test glass from the Bechtel-designed Waste Treatment and Immobilization Plant, marking a significant milestone for the cleanup project, the company said Monday.

The treatment plant includes two large melters designed to transform World War II and Cold War era radioactive and chemical waste stored at the Hanford site into a stable glass form.

Bechtel produced the clean test glass by mixing the waste with small glass beads and heating it to 2,100 degrees Fahrenheit inside the first of the two 300-ton melters in the Low-Activity Waste Facility.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

BechtelDOEEnergy DepartmentGovconWaste Treatment and Immobilization Plant

mm

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

LeoLabs-Aalyria Partnership Seeks to Ensure Security of Hybrid Communications Networks
LeoLabs-Aalyria Partnership Seeks to Ensure Security of Hybrid Communications Networks
Verizon Books Navy MWR Task Order for Voice, Data Services; Maggie Hallbach Quoted
Verizon Books Navy MWR Task Order for Voice, Data Services; Maggie Hallbach Quoted