Bain Capital Closes $5.3B Guidehouse Acquisition; Scott McIntyre Quoted

Guidehouse has been acquired by Bain Capital Private Equity , which purchased the firm from Veritas Capital for $5.3 billion.

Scott McIntyre will remain as CEO and continue to lead the company’s management team, who will keep their current positions, Guidehouse announced from Washington, D.C. on Thursday.

“We are grateful for the partnership we had with Veritas Capital, under whose ownership and guidance we were able to create Guidehouse and grow it nearly fivefold,” said McIntyre, a seven-time Wash100 Award winner.

He said the company sees the acquisition as “an endorsement of our business” and “track record of best-in-class client delivery capabilities” and is anticipating the next phase of its evolution through the partnership with Bain Capital.

During the purchasing process, Baird advised Bain Capital on financial matters while PricewaterhouseCoopers served as accounting adviser and Kirkland and Ellis was legal counsel.

Multiple companies, including Guggenheim Securities, Jefferies, Goldman Sachs & Co. and Morgan Stanley & Co., were financial advisors for Guidehouse and Veritas. Milbank and Covington & Burling served as legal counsel for the two organizations.

The acquisition agreement was confirmed in November. In the initial announcement, McIntyre said that together, Guidehouse and Bain Capital “see significant opportunities to capitalize on attractive marketplace dynamics to further grow the business with our best-in-class client delivery capabilities.”

He also noted the shared “people-first culture, consulting heritage and commitment to embracing complexity” between the enterprises.