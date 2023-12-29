BAE Receives $92M Navy Follow-On Contract for Software Development Support

The U.S. Navy awarded BAE Systems a five-year, $92 million follow-on contract for fleet services, software development and technical support to the branch’s Air Traffic Control and Landing Systems Operations Onboard Navy Ship and Shore Based Sites, or AOOSS.

BAE’s services are expected to benefit the air traffic control and landing systems of the Navy as well as the Marine Corps, Coast Guard and Military Sealift Command.

The company will carry out the tasks in San Diego, Chesapeake, Virginia, as well as Great Mills, St. Inigoes and Patuxent River in Maryland.

“Since 1993, we have been providing technical and engineering services for AOOSS worldwide,” said Lisa Hand, vice president and general manager of BAE Systems Integrated Defense Solutions. “For those 30 years, we have worked closely with our customers to bolster their readiness—a legacy we’re very proud of. We’re equally proud to continue to support this mission moving forward.”