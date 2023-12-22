in Contract Awards, News

BAE Awarded $87M Navy Contract for System Engineering, Technical Services

BAE Systems Logo / www.baesystems.com
BAE Awarded $87M Navy Contract for System Engineering, Technical Services
Navy contract

A BAE Systems business has won an $86.8 million contract from the U.S. Navy for engineering and technical services in support of systems used by the service branch, Special Operations Forces, homeland security, defense and non-Department of Defense organizations.

The DOD said Thursday that services include production and verification, engineering design, planning and analysis, logistics and in-services support and technical management for command, control, communications, computers, combat systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems and platforms that are mobile deployable.

BAE Systems Technology Solutions and Services will conduct nearly half of contract work in Lexington Park, Maryland, and the rest in Little Creek, Virginia, and St. Inigoes, Maryland. The performance period is until January 2029.

The contractor competed against one other bidder via online solicitation, with Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division serving as the contracting activity.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

BAE SystemsC5ISRcontract awardGovconMobile Deployable C5ISRU.S. Navy

mm

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

PBG FedSync JV Receives Contract to Support NASA Research Centers
PBG FedSync JV Secures Contract to Support NASA Research Centers
Darkhive, Rise8 & Second Front Systems Receive $95M Modifications to AFWERX Autonomy Prime Contracts
Darkhive, Rise8 & Second Front Systems Receive $95M Modifications to AFWERX Autonomy Prime Contracts