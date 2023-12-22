BAE Awarded $87M Navy Contract for System Engineering, Technical Services

A BAE Systems business has won an $86.8 million contract from the U.S. Navy for engineering and technical services in support of systems used by the service branch, Special Operations Forces, homeland security, defense and non-Department of Defense organizations.

The DOD said Thursday that services include production and verification, engineering design, planning and analysis, logistics and in-services support and technical management for command, control, communications, computers, combat systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems and platforms that are mobile deployable.

BAE Systems Technology Solutions and Services will conduct nearly half of contract work in Lexington Park, Maryland, and the rest in Little Creek, Virginia, and St. Inigoes, Maryland. The performance period is until January 2029.

The contractor competed against one other bidder via online solicitation, with Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division serving as the contracting activity.