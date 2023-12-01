in News, Space

Axiom Space Turns to AWS for Cloud-Based Enterprise IT Needs; Dave Levy Quoted

https://s3.amazonaws.com/cco-avatars/45f4d3a9-9129-4167-afc4-1e70276421a6.png
Dave Levy, Vice President, Amazon Web Services

Axiom Space is migrating its enterprise information technology infrastructure to Amazon Web Services to provide cloud-based tools and services to its operations, business and engineering teams supporting the development of its commercial space station in low-Earth orbit.

“Axiom Space is using AWS’s global infrastructure and a broad and deep portfolio of cloud services to deliver revolutionary solutions to the space industry,” Dave Levy, vice president for worldwide public sector at AWS, said in a statement published Monday.

Axiom Station will require cloud-based technology to analyze data in orbit while operating with limited bandwidth and connectivity. The commercial laboratory is scheduled for launch to the International Space Station by 2026 and will operate independently from the ISS by 2031.

The commercial spaceflight services provider will use AWS tools to support Axiom Station modeling and simulation efforts and equip the space infrastructure’s mission control center with cloud capabilities.

Axiom Space will also apply artificial intelligence and machine learning applications to automate Axiom Station’s safety, monitoring and mission operations.

“We are proud to support Axiom Space’s vision to incorporate advanced cloud-based technology into future missions supporting on-orbit research, scientific discovery, and space exploration,” said Levy, a previous Wash100 awardee.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

