AWS’ Clint Crosier on Cloud’s Role in the Future of Geospatial Data Management

Clint Crosier, Director, Amazon Web Services

Cloud is the key digital revolution component that will keep companies, governments and organizations competitive and relevant in the future of geospatial IT, said Clint Crosier, director of aerospace and satellite at Amazon Web Services.

In an interview with Geospatial World, Crosier discussed the symbiotic relationship of artificial intelligence and cloud technology and how their processing of data can impact civilian and government decisions that affect daily life.

He explained that cloud will play a big role in key geospatial industry trends that will require massive amounts of data to design and build. Generative AI will enable exponentially faster analyses of such data.

“Cloud, AI, ML, and advanced allow us to turn raw data into quality insights that decision-makers and civilian and military leaders around the globe can use to make decisions that affect people’s lives,” Crosier remarked.

Written by Jamie Bennet

