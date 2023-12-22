ATC to Support Army Medical Materiel Development Activity Efforts Under $88M DHA Contract

Allied Technologies & Consulting will provide the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity with product management and command support services under an $87.5 million contract from the Defense Health Agency.

Work is aimed at supporting program lifecycle across all product development and acquisition areas of USAMMDA to meet Joint Warfighter requirements, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

Services under the firm-fixed-price, time-and-materials hybrid contract include administrative, financial, medical and technical guidance, product management and command support.

The Frederick, Maryland-based business management consultant will conduct contract work at Fort Detrick from Jan. 19, 2024, to Jan. 18, 2027.

DHA will use the General Services Administration’s Multiple Award Schedule to issue task order and will utilize fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation funds to cover its obligation at the time of award.