in Contract Awards, News

ATC to Support Army Medical Materiel Development Activity Efforts Under $88M DHA Contract

photo by PopTika / shutterstock.com
ATC to Support Army Medical Materiel Development Activity Efforts Under $88M DHA Contract
Support services

Allied Technologies & Consulting will provide the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity with product management and command support services under an $87.5 million contract from the Defense Health Agency.

Work is aimed at supporting program lifecycle across all product development and acquisition areas of USAMMDA to meet Joint Warfighter requirements, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

Services under the firm-fixed-price, time-and-materials hybrid contract include administrative, financial, medical and technical guidance, product management and command support.

The Frederick, Maryland-based business management consultant will conduct contract work at Fort Detrick from Jan. 19, 2024, to Jan. 18, 2027.

DHA will use the General Services Administration’s Multiple Award Schedule to issue task order and will utilize fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation funds to cover its obligation at the time of award.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

Allied Technologies & Consultingcontract awardDefense DepartmentDefense Health AgencyDHADODGovconUSAMMDA

mm

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

GDIT Receives AWS Partner Award for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning Services
GDIT Receives AWS Partner Award for AI, Machine Learning Services
Paul Selva, David Thompson Named to Leadership Roles on Aerospace Corp. Board of Trustees
Paul Selva, David Thompson Named to Leadership Roles on Aerospace Corp. Board of Trustees