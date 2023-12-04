Assurance Technology Corp. Lands $70M Navy Contract for Payload System Development Support

"Emblem of the United States Navy", by United States Navy, https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Emblem_of_the_United_States_Navy.png, licensed under CC0

Assurance Technology Corp. has secured a $70 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide the Navy with development support and integration services for optical and radio frequency payload systems.

The five-year work will be carried out at the Naval Research Laboratory in Washington, D.C., and will be funded by the Navy’s fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation allocation, the Department of Defense said Friday.

Assurance Technology Corp., which was awarded an initial task order worth $22 million, will perform the said services through November 2028.

The company was the sole bidder on the contract competitively procured via Contract Opportunities on SAM.gov. NRL serves as the contracting activity.