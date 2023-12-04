in Contract Awards

Assurance Technology Corp. Lands $70M Navy Contract for Payload System Development Support

"Emblem of the United States Navy", by United States Navy, https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Emblem_of_the_United_States_Navy.png, licensed under CC0
Assurance Technology Corp. Lands $70M Navy Contract for Payload System Development Support
Contract award

Assurance Technology Corp. has secured a $70 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide the Navy with development support and integration services for optical and radio frequency payload systems.

The five-year work will be carried out at the Naval Research Laboratory in Washington, D.C., and will be funded by the Navy’s fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation allocation, the Department of Defense said Friday.

Assurance Technology Corp., which was awarded an initial task order worth $22 million, will perform the said services through November 2028.

The company was the sole bidder on the contract competitively procured via Contract Opportunities on SAM.gov. NRL serves as the contracting activity.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

Assurance Technology Corp.contract awardGovconnaval research laboratorypayloadradio frequencytask orderU.S. Navy

mm

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

Meet Industry Leader Doug Wagoner, CEO of LMI
Meet Industry Leader Doug Wagoner, CEO of LMI
Hitachi Vantara Federal's Pragyansmita Nayak on AI's Potential to Achieve Mission Objectives
Hitachi Vantara Federal’s Pragyansmita Nayak on AI’s Potential to Achieve Mission Objectives