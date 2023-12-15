ASRC Federal to Work With KBR-Intuitive Machines JV on $719M NASA Contract; Jennifer Felix Quoted

ASRC Federal will serve as a subcontractor to Space & Technology Solutions on the $719 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity Omnibus Multidiscipline Engineering Services III contract it had received from NASA earlier this year.

ASRC Federal said Thursday that under the deal, two of its subsidiaries – ASRC Federal Systems Solutions and Space Coast Aerospace Services – will provide hardware and software engineering services to help develop and validate technologies that would enable future NASA space and science missions, including those for the Joint Polar Satellite Systems and Exploration and In-Space Services programs.

Work will be carried out at the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland.

Jennifer Felix, president and CEO of ASRC Federal and a Wash100 awardee, said, “Our team is eager to expand our work with NASA on full lifecycle systems and hardware engineering for the JPSS and NExIS missions.”

ASRC Federal’s subcontract under OMES III is expected to be worth up to $124 million.

Space & Technology Solutions is the DBA of Networks Solutions, a joint venture between KBR and Intuitive Machines.